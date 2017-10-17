Police in South Yorkshire raid five properties in drugs crackdown

Police in South Yorkshire have raided five properties in a drugs crackdown.

Officers launched the operation in response to information from the public about the supply and production of class A drugs in the Eastwood area of Rotherham.

They teamed up with Rotherham Council to visit the addresses yesterday afternoon.

No drugs arrests were made but a notice was served on a commercial property, and a home was condemned as it had no running water or electricity.

Acting Detective Inspector Aneela Khalil- Khan, who led the operation, said: "This was a great example of partnership work and a good opportunity for us to carry out community engagement work.

"Although we didn’t make any arrests under the Misuse of Drugs Act, we hope the operation will reassure residents that we will act on intelligence and take action to protect the community.

"We will continue to work with partners to disrupt the supply of drugs, bring offenders to justice and take positive action.”

Coun Emma Hoddinott, Rotherham Council's cabinet member for community safety, added: "I would like to thank residents for providing the information that led to this action. It's important that we work together to improve the area."

Ms Khalil-Khan said that work was ongoing to target drug dealers and raise awareness in communities about the risks associated with drug use.

"Residents will see neighbourhood teams patrolling their areas who will welcome feedback and comments on the work we are doing," she added.

"Through both education and enforcement hopefully we can break the cycle of both the supply and production of drugs which have a devastating impact on people’s lives."

To report information about suspicious activity, call police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.