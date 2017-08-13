Search

Police in Sheffield uncover cannabis factory in morning raid

A cannabis factory found in the Netheredge area of Sheffield
A cannabis factory found in the Netheredge area of Sheffield
0
Have your say

This is the cannabis factory in Sheffield which was uncovered by police during a morning raid today.

Police tweeted photos of the drugs farm which they said had been discovered in the Nether Edge area of the city.

Sheffield Central Local Policing Team wrote: "Early morning knock today and, bingo, cannabis factory set-up!"

The Star has asked for details of the precise location, the number of plants found and whether anyone was arrested. We are awaiting a response.

Last week, South Yorkshire Police released photos of a drugs factory in Rotherham, where it said officers had found plants worth an estimated £500,000.

The cannabis factory in Nether Edge was the second to be uncovered by South Yorkshire Police in three days

The cannabis factory in Nether Edge was the second to be uncovered by South Yorkshire Police in three days