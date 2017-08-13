Police in Sheffield uncover cannabis factory in morning raid

This is the cannabis factory in Sheffield which was uncovered by police during a morning raid today.

Police tweeted photos of the drugs farm which they said had been discovered in the Nether Edge area of the city.

Sheffield Central Local Policing Team wrote: "Early morning knock today and, bingo, cannabis factory set-up!"

The Star has asked for details of the precise location, the number of plants found and whether anyone was arrested. We are awaiting a response.

Last week, South Yorkshire Police released photos of a drugs factory in Rotherham, where it said officers had found plants worth an estimated £500,000.