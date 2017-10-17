Police in Sheffield appeal after SEVEN puppies stolen

Have your say

Police in Sheffield have urged people to keep their eyes peeled after a litter of adorable puppies were stolen.

The seven puppies were reportedly taken on Friday from Holmesfield, in Derbyshire, close to Sheffield's southern border.

An appeal on the Find UK Dogs Facebook page says the missing puppies are just nine weeks old.

Inspector Colette Fitzgibbons, of Sheffield South West Neighbourhood Policing Team, shared the appeal on Facebook.

"Not on our area but sent to us by one of our Neighbourhood Watch coordinators. Please keep an eye out for these cuties," she wrote.

Anyone with information has been asked to call 0790 5596 851.