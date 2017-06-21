Police hunting men over robbery at convenience store

Do you recognise these men, who are being sought by detectives investigating a robbery at a Sheffield convenience store?

Two men reportedly entered the McColls convenience store in Barnsley Road, in the Firth Park area of the city, threatening staff and demanding money.

They allegedly took money, food and drinks before fleeing the scene during the robbery on Saturday, June 10, at around 10.05pm.

South Yorkshire today released CCTV images and appealed for anyone who witnessed the robbery or recognises those pictured to get in touch.

One of the suspects is described as being aged between 25 and 30, of slim build with a southern (possibly London) accent. He was wearing dark clothing with his face covered.

The other suspect is believed to be aged around 50. He is described as having a scruffy' appearance, and he was wearing all black.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or email enquiries@southyorks.pnn.police.uk, quoting incident number 1273 of June 10.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

