Police hunt alleged rapist after woman is attacked in Sheffield

Police are hunting an alleged rapist who is said to have attacked a woman in Sheffield.

The 27-year-old victim was reportedly raped at a property on Cuthbert Bank Road, in Hillsborough, during the early hours of Saturday, at around 4.20am.

Detectives want to speak to the man pictured in this CCTV image released today, who they believe may hold 'vital' information.

Detective Sergeant Stafford Megson, from South Yorkshire Police's Force Crime Unit, said: “We understand this incident will cause a great deal of concern in the community and want to reassure everyone that we are taking this matter very seriously.

"Our victim is receiving support from officers and detectives are progressing a number of lines of enquiry.

"We are hoping to trace the man pictured in this CCTV image, as it’s thought he could hold vital information.

"I appreciate that this incident happened in the early hours of Saturday morning, but if anyone living locally heard or saw anything suspicious at the times mentioned or prior to the woman arriving home, I’d urge them to contact police."

Detectives say they are trawling through footage from nearby CCTV cameras, and carrying out enquiries in the area, in a bid to piece together the movements of the victim and her suspected attacker.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting the incident number 305 of November 6.