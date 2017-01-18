Police grapple with mystery of man left with serious head injury in Sheffield

Police in Sheffield have appealed for help as they grapple with the mystery of how a man ended up with a serious head injury on a Sheffield street.

A 37-year-old man is still receiving medical treatment more than a week after he was taken to hospital following the unexplained incident in Intake, during the early hours of Saturday, January 8.

South Yorkshire Police said officers were called at around 2.45am that morning to reports of a man with injuries on Mansfield Road, near to the junction with Woodhouse Road.

It said police were still trying to determine the exact circumstances of the incident and wanted to speak to witnesses or anyone who was in the area at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 160 of January 8.

BREAKING: Woman arrested in connection with death of Dinnington teenager

LOTTS TO WIN: £12 million jackpot tonight after top prize unclaimed

Brexit means ... well we're still not entirely sure!

BREAKING: Woman arrested in connection with death of Dinnington teenager

VIDEO: Uncle of Dinnington teenage girl found dead on path posts emotional tribute

Witness appeal after death of man hit by police car in Sheffield

'Justice is done' - Drunk-driver who put Sheffield schoolboy into a coma after fleeing a previous crash is jailed

Naked female cleaners wanted to clean houses in Sheffield totally nude for £45 an hour

SheffieldUnited: How a Manchester United legend backed Joe Riley’s move to Bramall Lane

Sheffield Wednesday: How the lure of Arsenal proved just too great for one-time Owls target Cohen Bramall