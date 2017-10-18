Police close Sheffield home linked with crime and anti-social behaviour

Have your say

Police have closed a home in Sheffield linked with crime and anti-social behaviour.

South Yorkshire Police today said they it had secured a three-month closure order for the property on Barnsley Road, in Sheffield Lane Top.

The force tweeted: "Full closure order granted under Section 80 of the Anti-Social Behaviour Crime and Policing Act for three months until January 17, 2018.

"The property is closed to all people following a lengthy Sheffield Tasking Team operation re criminal activity at this address."