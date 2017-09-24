Police appeal after motorbike seized in Sheffield

Police have appealed for information after seizing a motorbike in Sheffield.

Officers said they 'had cause' to take the vehicle pictured from a location in Batemoor last Friday and have yet to identify the owner.

Sheffield South West local policing team (LPT) appealed on Facebook this morning for anyone who can shed any light on the motorbike's owner or its history to get in touch.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the team via its Facebook page or by emailing david.cremin@southyorks.pnn.police.uk.