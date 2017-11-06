Police appeal after man's death in Sheffield suburb

Police are appealing for information after a man died in a Sheffield suburb.

Laurence Dean Oliver, also known as Dean Oliver, died at the scene following an incident in the Woodseats area on Tuesday, October 24, at around 7.30pm.

British Transport Police today appealed for anyone who saw the 64-year-old Sheffielder that evening, between 4.15pm and the time of his death.

Although his death is not being treated as suspicious, officers are keen to trace his movements in order to establish the events leading up to the incident.

Mr Oliver was reportedly wearing a shirt similar to the one in the photo of him which police have released.

Anyone with information is asked to call BTP on 0800 40 50 40 or to text 61016, using the reference number 614 of October 24.