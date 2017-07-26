Police appeal after man is racially abused at South Yorkshire railway station

Police have appealed for information after a man was racially assaulted at a railway station in South Yorkshire.

The man in his late 40s was waiting on the platform at Rotherham Central station on Sunday June 4, at around 6.50pm, when he was verbally abused in what police said was an unprovoked attack.

British Transport Police said the incident, reported to officers on June 22, left the victim visibly distressed.

The force is keen to speak to the man and woman pictured, who they believed may have information which could help with the investigation.

The pair, both in their late 50s, were seen making their way down to platform two at the station that evening.

Investigating officer PC Gareth Swiffen said: "As part of our enquiries we’d like to speak to anyone who has any information about this incident. At BTP we do not tolerate hate crime and everyone should be free to use the railway network without fear of intimidation or abuse."

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Swiffen by calling BTP on 0800 40 50 40 or to text information to 61016, quoting reference number 413 20/07/2017.