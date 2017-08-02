Plane which crash-landed at Doncaster Sheffield Airport runs up £33,000 in 'unpaid charges'

A plane which crash-landed at Doncaster Sheffield Airport could be sold after its owner was accused of running up nearly £33,000 in unpaid charges.

The Jetstream 31 plane, operated by LinksAir, veered off the runway and slid to a rest on some grass when part of its landing gear collapsed seconds after it touched down on August 15, 2014.

An investigation found the plane had previously suffered a similar problem (photo: AAIB)

A report by the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) found the same aircraft had suffered a similar problem in 2012, when it was operated by a different airline.

Solicitors acting for Doncaster Sheffield Airport have now issued a notice advising the owner the plane could be sold unless it receives £32,747 in unpaid airport charges.

The legal notice states that the plane was seized on July 31, 2015 over unpaid charges.

Unless the sum now owed is paid in full within 21 days, it states, the airport will apply to the High Court for an order to sell the aircraft.

It is not known whether the plane has flown since the accident in August 2014, and the airport declined to comment.

In 2015, LinksAir's safety certificate was suspended by airways regulator the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) over safety concerns.

The airline, which was founded in 1983 and operated out of Doncaster Sheffield and Cardiff airports, has since gone into liquidation.

The aircraft had been on a scheduled flight from Belfast City Airport when it crash-landed in 2014

The single passenger and both crew members were able to leave the plane uninjured.

A notice issued on behalf of Doncaster Sheffield Airport states the money is being sought under section 88 of the Civil Aviation Act 1982 (Chargeable Air Services) (Detention and Sale of Aircraft) Regulations 1971.

"Unless this sum is paid in full within 21 days, Doncaster Sheffield Airport Limited will apply to the High Court of Justice for an Order for the sale of the Aircraft," it states.

"And further take notice that any person wishing to be made a party to the proceedings shall inform Christopher Tyrrell of Hill Dickinson LLP, 50 Fountain Street, Manchester M2 2AS, in

writing within 14 days from publication or service of this notice."