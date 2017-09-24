PICTURES: Women's record smashed in Sheffield 10K as D-Day veteran joins thousands of runners

Two minutes was wiped off the women's record in the Sheffield 10K today, as thousands of runners took to the city's streets.

Rebecca Robinson set a new course record of 35m39s in the race, which is one of the region's largest charity fun runs.

Thousands of runners took part in this year's race

The Kendal Amateur Athletic Club runner finished nearly three minutes ahead of the next fastest woman, and only 13 men were able to beat her time.

The Star previously reported how Rebecca, who was running in aid of Weston Park Cancer Charity, is an oncology researcher investigating the benefits of exercise for people with cancer.

Liam Rabjohn, of the Richmond & Zetland Harriers, triumphed in the men's race, with just nine seconds separating the top three finishers.

A 91-year-old D-Day veteran from Handsworth was the oldest person taking part in the race.

Rebecca Robinson smashed the women's course record by a staggering two minutes

Graham Bell was running for Age UK in support of isolated older people.

Speaking ahead of the race, he said: "I am married with three children, six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, and I feel so lucky to be surrounded by friends and family, But I wanted to do something to help the thousands of people who aren't."

The sun shone for this year's event, which began and finished on Arundel Gate, opposite the Crucible theatre, and took runners past Endcliffe Park and Sheffield Botanical Gardens.

Many runners showed their colours ahead of this afternoon's Steel City derby by donning Blades or Owls shirts and scarves, while Scooby Doo and Donald Duck were among the many costumes on display.

Men's winner Liam Rabjohn, with second-placed Jordan Bell (left) and Matthew Hobbs (right), who finished third

The main race, sponsored by the Asda Foundation, began at 9.30am.

It was followed by a free family fun run for children, sponsored by the Arena Group.

The race is part of the Asda Foundation 10K series, which forms part of the legacy of the late Jane Tomlinson, who raised nearly £2 million for charity through a string of endurance challenges despite being diagnosed with incurable cancer.

One runner told how he was competing just five weeks after undergoing surgery for a collapsed lung.

One of the younger runners in this year's race

Four-year-old India Thackeray and her dad Daniel, meanwhile, were running in memory of her grandfather who died last year of cancer. They are setting up a charity called Bear's Wish Fund, raising money for the Christie Hospital in Manchester, where he was treated.

RESULTS

Men

Liam Rabjohn: 33m15s

Jordan Bell: 33m20s

Matthew Hobbs: 33m24s

A runner dressed as Scooby Doo, with legendary Sheffield fundraiser John Burkhill in the background

Women

Rebecca Robinson: 35m39s

Jenny Murray: 38m30s

Tara Spillings: 40m43s

Runners line up for the start of the race

A runner collapses to the ground after completing the race