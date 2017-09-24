PICTURES: Women's record smashed in Sheffield 10K as D-Day veteran joins thousands of runners

Two minutes was wiped off the women's record in the Sheffield 10K today, as thousands of runners took to the city's streets.
Rebecca Robinson set a new course record of 35m39s in the race, which is one of the region's largest charity fun runs.
The Kendal Amateur Athletic Club runner finished nearly three minutes ahead of the next fastest woman, and only 13 men were able to beat her time.
The Star previously reported how Rebecca, who was running in aid of Weston Park Cancer Charity, is an oncology researcher investigating the benefits of exercise for people with cancer.
Liam Rabjohn, of the Richmond & Zetland Harriers, triumphed in the men's race, with just nine seconds separating the top three finishers.
A 91-year-old D-Day veteran from Handsworth was the oldest person taking part in the race.
Graham Bell was running for Age UK in support of isolated older people.
Speaking ahead of the race, he said: "I am married with three children, six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, and I feel so lucky to be surrounded by friends and family, But I wanted to do something to help the thousands of people who aren't."
The sun shone for this year's event, which began and finished on Arundel Gate, opposite the Crucible theatre, and took runners past Endcliffe Park and Sheffield Botanical Gardens.
Many runners showed their colours ahead of this afternoon's Steel City derby by donning Blades or Owls shirts and scarves, while Scooby Doo and Donald Duck were among the many costumes on display.
The main race, sponsored by the Asda Foundation, began at 9.30am.
It was followed by a free family fun run for children, sponsored by the Arena Group.
The race is part of the Asda Foundation 10K series, which forms part of the legacy of the late Jane Tomlinson, who raised nearly £2 million for charity through a string of endurance challenges despite being diagnosed with incurable cancer.
One runner told how he was competing just five weeks after undergoing surgery for a collapsed lung.
Four-year-old India Thackeray and her dad Daniel, meanwhile, were running in memory of her grandfather who died last year of cancer. They are setting up a charity called Bear's Wish Fund, raising money for the Christie Hospital in Manchester, where he was treated.
RESULTS
Men
Liam Rabjohn: 33m15s
Jordan Bell: 33m20s
Matthew Hobbs: 33m24s
Women
Rebecca Robinson: 35m39s
Jenny Murray: 38m30s
Tara Spillings: 40m43s
