PICTURES: Police cordon off part of Sheffield city centre

Police have cordoned off a stretch of pavement in Sheffield city centre this afternoon.

Reports of a police incident in the area first emerged at around 4.15pm and part of Commercial Street, near the Castle Square tram stop, remained sealed off at around 5pm.

Police vehicles and an ambulance can be seen at the site in this photo, sent in by a reader

A handful of officers were guarding the area, which is about 50 metres long and is beside Fitzalan Square, and near High Street and Arundel Street. One police van was present.

A photo taken earlier by a member of the public appeared to show at least two police vehicles at the scene, along with an ambulance.

Stagecoach Yorkshire said at 4.16pm bus services were being disrupted due to a 'police incident', but there was no sign at 5pm of any impact on traffic in the area.

The Star has contacted South Yorkshire Police, which said it was not aware of an incident in the area.