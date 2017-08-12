PICTURES: Best costumes from Film & Comic Con in Sheffield

You could be forgiven for thinking the streets of Sheffield have turned into a fancy dress catwalk this weekend.

That's because Film & Comic Con, where fans get to meet some of their favourite stars from the world of TV, film and comics, as well as dressing up as their fictional heroes, is in town.

Hope Mennim and Helena Lockwood (pic: Chris Etchells)

Hundreds of people have flocked to Sheffield Arena, where the two-day event got underway this morning - many of them sporting some pretty impressive costumes.

From Doctor Who to the Joker, here's a selection of some of the best transformations on display.

Stars at the convention this year, include Anton Lesser, who plays Qyburn in Game of Thrones, Mark Rolston and Jenette Goldstein from Aliens, and the Doctor's former companions Wendy Padbury and Sophie Aldred.

They and many others will be meeting visitors, posing for photos and signing autographs.

Joe Giddens, Thomas Lowson and Callum Haigh (pic: Chris Etchells)

There are also hundreds of stalls packed with TV and film memorabilia to browse.

The event is on today until 6pm and tomorrow from 9am to 6pm.

Standard entry price is £8, for those arriving from 11am onwards, or £15 during the first two hours.

For more details of the event and how to buy tickets, visit the Film & Comic Con website.

Jade Stringer (pic: Chris Etchells)

Slade, Lexx and Nikhita (pic: Chris Etchells)

Tom Eyre and Adam Hudson (pic: Chris Etchells)

Mark Boothroyd, Ian Briscoe, Jane Molsher-Berry and Gavin Berry (pic: Chris Etchells)