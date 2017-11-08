Pheasant plucked from peril by police in South Yorkshire

Have your say

A clumsy pheasant was plucked from peril by police after getting itself trapped in a car grille in South Yorkshire.

The hapless bird was freed by a police officer after finding itself stuck to a vehicle on Centenary Way in Rotherham today.

South Yorkshire Police tweeted this photo of the aptly-named PC Law with the rescued bird before it was returned to the wild.

"PC Law returned this pheasant to the wild after freeing it from the grill of a car on Centenary Way in Rotherham today. A lucky escape," read the accompanying message.