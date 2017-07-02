Search

Petition to save rare tree approaches 1,000-signature target

The threatened elm tree (pic: Paul Selby)

Nearly 1,000 people have signed a petition to save a rare tree, which is home to a threatened butterfly species.

The Huntingdon elm in Nether Edge is facing the chop as Sheffield Council says its roots are damaging the pavement and it would cost £50,000 to keep the tree.

But tree campaigners, along with Sheffield and Rotherham Wildlife Trust says the 120-year-old tree on Chelsea Road should be preserved as it is home to the increasingly rare white-letter hairstreak butterfly.

The elm came second in the English Tree of the Year 2016 award.

The petition at www.avaaz.org has more than 960 signatures.

