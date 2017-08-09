Petition launched to improve safety after second death in two years at Sheffield quays

A petition has been launched to improve safety at Sheffield canal basin where two young men have been found dead in as many years.

Alex Wilson's body was pulled from the water at Victoria Quays in the city centre last Tuesday, two days after the 19-year-old who lived near the Northern General Hospital went missing on a night out.

Flowers left at Victoria Quays

Adam Miles, aged 20, from Killamarsh, drowned at the same spot after vanishing following a Christmas party held at the nearby Hilton Hotel in 2015.

The latest tragedy prompted calls for safety improvements at the site, which some people said should have been carried out a long time ago.

Hannah Padmore has now started a petition on Sheffield Coucil's website calling action before more lives are lost.

The petition says the existing bollards, linked by chains, are 'not fit for purpose' and should be improved or replaced with railings.

It also suggests installing ladders covered with illuminous paint along the quayside to give anyone falling into the water a better chance of getting out safely,

Ms Padmore works at Lloyds' offices close to Victoria Quays and said she knew the girlfriend of Mr Miles.

She said she was horrified to hear of Mr Wilson's death and decided it was time someone took action to prevent another tragedy.

"It doesn't seem right that that two people have died when those deaths might have been avoided if the area was safer," said the 22-year-old, from Gleadless.

"Any response from the council will help so we know what can be done to make the area safer or at least to raise awareness of the danger."

Tributes have been paid to Mr Wilson, who was a twin. His grandmother described him as the 'most lovable, sweetest, gentle person', and a colleague at Volkswagen specialists Leighton Vans in Rotherham, where he worked, remembered him as 'hard-working, helpful, funny and witty'.

Mr Wilson disappeared in the early hours of Sunday, July 30, having last been seen on CCTV footage close to the Ibis Hotel near the Park Square roundabout. His body was found at midday the following Tuesday.

The petition was started last Wednesday and has so far been signed 15 times.