Pay-what-you choose at festival celebrating migration in Sheffield

A festival celebrating what migration has contributed to Sheffield will get underway tomorrow (Tuesday, June 20).

More than 50 acts are lined up for the Migration Matters Festival, taking place across five days in the city during national Refugee Week.

An Ice Thing to Say, by Vertebra Theatre, will use ice, puppetry and music to tell the story of migration (Vertebra Theatre)

The feast of art, music, food and film has been prepared to bring Sheffield's communities together in appreciation of its rich diversity.

The festival, running from Tuesday to Saturday at venues around the city centre, will feature performers from across Sheffield as well as elsewhere in the UK and internationally.

Events this year range from a fashion show and sewing workshop to a play in which the audience take their seats around a dinner table and a performance combining puppetry, ice and music to tell the story of migration around the globe.

Audiences have been invited to pay what they choose so it is accessible to all, but there is a recommended contribution and tickets should be booked in advance.

Sarah Sharp, at Theatre Delicatessen, which is participating in the festival, said of last year's festival: "The events have been excellent – inspiring to see refugees and asylum seekers displaying their talents and not trapped by labels."

Voluntary Action Sheffield, which supports community groups across the city, said: "It has been so important for this city to have something like this that can represent so many

who feel unrepresented."

This year's festival marks one decade since Sheffield became the UK's first City of Sanctuary, as part of a national movement to welcome refugees and asylum seekers and help them integrate with their new neighbours.

* For a full list of events, and to book tickets, visit events.ticketsforgood.co.uk/?q=migration+matters+festival.