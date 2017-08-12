Passenger goes into shock after yob throws brick through bus window in Sheffield

A passenger went into shock after a yob threw a brick through the window of a bus in Sheffield today.

The number 97 bus was travelling along Southey Green Road, in Southey Green, today at around 1pm when the missile was hurled, smashing a window close to where two passengers were sitting.

Although no one was hit by the brick or the shattered glass, paramedics were called after a woman reportedly passed out from the shock.

One woman, who was on board the bus at the time but asked not to be named, said she believed the brick had been thrown from a block of flats.

"I'm still in shock. I just hope whoever did this gets caught before they kill someone," she said.

"I bumped my head on the seat in front when it happened and the poor woman beside the window was taken to hospital with shock.

"She was sick sick and passed out, bless her, and was taken off in the ambulance.

"I was treated on the bus for my injury and my son came and took me home."

The passenger added that about three bricks or stones were thrown from the flats and the one which smashed the window had landed just behind her seat.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said: "We were called at about 1pm to Southey Green Road, to reports of a brick being thrown thrown at a bus and going through a bus window.

"There were only two passengers on board at the time and the brick had not hit either of them.

"About five minutes after the brick went through the window, one of the women on board went into shock and had to be treated by an ambulance crew."

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting the incident number 546 of August 12.