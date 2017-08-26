Passenger falls and hits head on tram in Sheffield

Have your say

A passenger fell and hit her head on board a tram in Sheffield this afternoon.

Paramedics were called after the woman was injured on a yellow line tram close to the Cricket Inn Road stop, near Park Hill.

A spokeswoman for Yorkshire Ambulance Service said it was called to the scene shortly after 3.15pm and a woman was taken to Northern General Hospital with a head injury.

The woman's age and the severity of her injury are not known.

Stagecoach, which operates the trams, said services in the area were disrupted for about half an hour but were now running as normal.