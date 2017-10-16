Park-and-ride and road tunnels - your suggestions to fix Sheffield's inner city roads

Park-and-ride services and road tunnels are among readers' suggestions to slash congestion in Sheffield city centre.

Sheffield Council today is asking the public for their views on £3.4 million plans to get traffic moving on the inner ring road and surrounding streets, after businesses in the area complained delays were affecting trade.

The Star revealed on Friday how a two-week public consultation on the wide-ranging proposals, drawn up at a cost of nearly £160,000, was due to get underway today.

Many readers have taken to our Facebook page to share their views on how best to improve traffic flow.

Darrell Price urged traffic bosses to stop what he called the 'obsessive' installation of more traffic lights, saying 'this would go some way to improving the air quality due to less standing traffic with engines idling'.

Patrick Cawkwell said cities 'cannot cope' with cars due to the volume of people coming in and out each day. His solution was to create a park-and-ride service.

"Get the car out, build five park and rides and ship 'em in via tram/bus etc," he wrote.

Diane Caira urged the council to open up the no-through roads which had been created over the years, saying this would enable more people to avoid the jammed main roads.

Andrew Layhe had a more drastic answer, writing 'put traffic underground, people on top', while Andrew Casson said 'make it all pedestrians'.

Mike Rovenfield said there were plenty of 'really simple' options to reduce congestion, including opening up the Wicker so vehicles can go straight across Derek Dooley Way towards Attercliffe, and allowing traffic to drive up Nursery Street towards the inner ring road rather than sending them around the Wicker 'for no reason'.

The work proposed by the council would be on the A61 and surrounding roads, but lots of people highlighted other roads they said were sorely in need of some attention.

Chesterfield Road, Abbeydale Road and the roads around Meadowhall were among those mentioned, along with Hanover Way and Leopold Street.

Paul Ibbotson, meanwhile, urged people to do make their views heard by taking part in the consultation.

"Are the moaners going to take this opportunity to have their say, or are they just going to continue to moan on social media but do nothing about it?" he said.

* The public consultation runs from today until November 1. To have your say, email Scheme.Design@Sheffield.gov.uk or writing to: Scheme Design at Floor 5, Howden House, 1 Union Street, Sheffield, S1 2SH. For more information about what's being proposed, call Scheme Design on 0114 273 6170.