Old graveyard in Sheffield goes up for sale

An old graveyard in Sheffield has been put up for sale by church leaders.

The overgrown burial ground in Attercliffe, which has been unused for many years, must rank as one of the strangest offerings on the property market.

A map showing the extent of the plot for sale (Walker Singleton)

The 488 sqm plot, which lies off Lawrence Street and is surrounded by commercial and industrial units, is being sold by the United Reformed Church (URC).

There is no guide price listed for the land and it is not known what use any potential buyer may have in mind, though there are strict regulations surrounding the conversion of old burial grounds.

The graveyard formerly belonged to Zion Congregational Church, and it is understood the church building at the site was demolished many years ago, after being sold in 1976.

The church itself has since 1979 been part of the Church of Christ in Darnall, which is jointly run by the Anglican, Methodist and United Reformed churches.

A URC spokesperson said: "We have a concern to see that the graveyard is taken into responsible care by the next owner; the sites of graves are protected by the Disused Burial Grounds Act (1981) and the sale of the graveyard would include restrictions to comply with that legislation."

Those regulations prohibit any buyer from removing or disturbing any of the graves, remains or gravestones without first obtaining the necessary consent.

It is not known how many people are buried on the grounds, or when the last burial took place, according to a URC spokesperson.

Graveyards elsewhere have been used for a variety of purposes following their sale, including as an extension to the buyer's garden, pasture for sheep and a car park.

The plot in Attercliffe is being marketed by Walker Singleton, and the closing date for offers is Friday, February 10.

Prospective buyers can call 01422 757040 for more information.

