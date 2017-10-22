'Oh the humanity': Sheffield sees funny side as city is spared worst of Storm Brian

Have your say

This video showing the 'trail of destruction' left in Storm Brian's wake has had Sheffield in stitches.

Paul Bronks tweeted this clip of a wheelie bin toppling over, accompanied by the hashtag #WeWillRebuild.

Paul Bronks' tongue-in-cheek tweet quickly racked up more than 200 likes on Twitter

"Horrific footage as #StormBrian batters Sheffield and leaves a trail of destruction in its wake," he wrote.

Others were quick to join in the joke, with one posting a photo of a garden chair on its back, alongside the message 'England can rebuild'.

Paul's tweet, posted yesterday afternoon, has already racked up more than 230 likes and attracted nearly 50 comments.

Anne Hawkinson commented 'heartbreaking to watch', and Dan Gould tweeted 'oh the humanity!'

While Storm Brian did not appear to cause much disruption in Sheffield, other areas were less lucky.

Roads in Hebden Bridge and Calderdale, in West Yorkshire, were among those affected by flooding as strong winds and heavy rain lashed parts of the UK.