An off-licence near Sheffield station faces a review over child protection concerns.

Hallam Booze, on Leadmill Road, opposite the railway station, is subject to a licensing review.

A poster near the off-licence publicising the review

Sheffield Council lists the grounds for the investigation as 'the prevention of public nuisance' and 'the protection of children from harm'.

Anyone wishing to make a representation is asked to contact the council by November 23.