Normal service set to resume after tram shortage in Sheffield

Normal service is set to resume on Sheffield's trams from tomorrow, following disruptions due to a shortage of vehicles.

A replacement bus service has been in operation on the purple line since Tuesday (June 27) due to what Stagecoach described as 'reduced tram availability'.

Replacement buses are again in operation on the line today between Gleadless Townend and Herdings Park, with trams due to resume at 6.54pm from Cathedral and 7.21pm from Herdings Park.

But the operator said trams on the route should be back to normal from tomorrow (Sunday, July 2).

Customers can follow Stagecoach Supertram on Twitter for the latest travel alerts.