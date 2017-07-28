No wrapped gifts and no dropping-off visitors in car park: Sheffield Arena steps up security ahead of ice hockey season

Sheffield Arena is stepping up security measures, which it has warned ice hockey fans will slow down entry to the venue.

The arena, which is home to the Sheffield Steelers, announced the heightened security procedures ahead of the new ice hockey season getting underway.

The Steelers in action at Sheffield Arena

It said there would be no access to its car parks on show days until 3pm and then only with a valid parking ticket or permit, meaning those wishing to pick up or drop off someone at the venue would have to do so elsewhere.

It also revealed a ban on wrapped gifts, which it acknowledged would be a blow to the many Steelers fans who like to exchange birthday and Christmas presents with fellow supporters at games.

Visitors have been asked to arrive as close to the advertised doors opening time as possible and asked to keep personal belongings to a minimum, with backpacks, rucksacks and any bags larger than A4 size not permitted.

Customers were also advised to check before travelling whether specific measures have been introduced for the event they are attending.

The arena said the measures had been introduced in the wake of the Manchester Arena bombing, which killed 22 people.

"Specifically following recent events we are implementing heightened security procedures. However, because of the sensitive nature of these protocols, we cannot elaborate further on the specific details," it announced.

"We would ask that customers be patient and understanding where this might impact on queue times and/or the prohibition of items permitted on the premises. We will make every effort to communicate this information to customers as quickly and clearly as we can."