No drivers penalised yet under 'Safe Pass' scheme to protect cyclists in South Yorkshire

Police have yet to take action against a single driver since launching a pilot scheme to crack down on motorists endangering cyclists in South Yorkshire.

South Yorkshire Police launched a trial 'Safe Pass' initiative at the beginning of August to ensure drivers give cyclists adequate space of at least 1.5 metres when passing them on the road.

Dexter Johnstone, of Cycle Sheffield, says footage should be recorded by plain clothes officers on bikes

But in the first month of the operation, taking place in Sheffield and Doncaster, not one warning or fine has been issued to drivers caught contravening the regulations.

Officers received no reports of motorists driving too close during that time and have not carried out any proactive work to enforce the safe passing distance, a Freedom of Information request by The Star revealed.

Dexter Johnstone, of Cycle Sheffield, said he believed the operation had so far been carried out by uniformed officers on bikes, rather than plain clothes ones, and said it was 'no surprise' they had not recorded any close passes if this was the case.

"We urge them to implement West Midlands Police's 'Close Pass' operation in full and we hope at the end of the trial period this is what is adopted. Attempting something similar in uniform will be ineffective as the FOI response has shown," he added.

The 'Safe Pass' scheme is similar to the 'Close Pass' operation introduced by West Midlands Police and since adopted by other forces.

The pilot scheme was launched in Sheffield and Doncaster in response to public demand and will be rolled out across South Yorkshire should it prove successful.

Upon its launch, the force said police community support officers would cycle around Sheffield and Doncaster recording footage from their bikes, and motorists caught driving too closely would be investigated.

Inspector Craig Clifton, of South Yorkshire Police, said the initiative was introduced to raise awareness among both motorists and cyclists, and to make the region's roads safer for all.

"With no incidents taking place during the first month, it would appear the scheme has had a positive impact so far," he said.

"We are in the early stages of the 'Safe Pass' trial initiative in our county so it will be subject to review as it progresses. We will also continue to investigate allegations of careless driving locally which are brought to our attention."