New shops and gym open as multi-million pound Sheffield retail park expansion is completed

New shops, a gym and a café have opened at a Sheffield retail park, where a multi-million pound expansion is now complete.

Homeware retailers TK Maxx and Dunelm are the latest additions to Kilner Way Retail Park, off Halifax Road, in Wadsley Bridge, along with an Xercise4Less gym and a Costa Coffee.

An extra 200 car parking spaces have also been created at the site, marking the completion of the third and final phase of construction.

The Derwent Group was given permission in summer 2014 to develop the site, where it said 600 jobs would be created, despite opposition at the time from Stocksbridge Regeneration Company, which feared it would take business from the Fox Valley development.

The first two phases saw the former supermarket site converted to provide more than 140,000 sq ft of retail space as well as covered walkways, and major roadworks to widen the existing highway and introduce a right-turn lane.

The work was carried out by Caddick Construction, the firm behind the £40m Kirkstall Bridge Shopping Park in Leeds and the £90m Vangarde Shopping Park in York.

