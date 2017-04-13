New plans emerge for Sheffield landmark Hallam Tower

Sheffield's skyline could soon change dramatically after fresh plans emerged for one of the city's most distinctive landmarks.

Hallam Tower, on Manchester Road, in Broomhill, was one of Sheffield's most glamorous hotels but the 11-storey building has fallen into disrepair since closing in 2004.

This photo shows the extent of the building which would be demolished under the latest plans

Plans to partially demolish the tower block and convert it to create more than 130 apartments and townhouses were approved in 2009.

But building work never began and no new proposals had been announced since the site was bought in 2015 by the Blenheim Group.

However, those plans have been dusted off by AXIS Architecture, which this month submitted a new application to vary the conditions agreed eight years ago.

It wants to demolish more of the existing tower, leaving only the bottom two levels intact, and to create taller storeys.

The proposed development would include more than 130 new homes

The revised scheme would still see the tower rebuilt and extended slightly, with two new four-storey blocks added to create 122 apartments and 11 three-storey townhouses.

The tower's owner was not available for comment this week but plans submitted to Sheffield Council on April 5 reveal how the proposed buildings would look and how much of the existing tower faces demolition.

The plans were submitted just weeks after a 19-year-old student, Thomas Rhodes, plunged to his death within the tower, which had become a magnet for so-called 'urban explorers'.

The tragedy prompted Blenheim Group to issue a heartfelt plea for people to stay away for their own safety.

How the Hallam Tower site would look under the latest plans

The latest planning application describes the building as the Forte Posthouse Hotel but it is better known as Hallam Tower.

As well as new housing, the plans include a basement car park, a residents' gym and private gardens for the ground floor apartments.