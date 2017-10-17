New lines drawn in parliamentary voting shake-up for South Yorkshire

Have your say

The lines have been re-drawn in a major parliamentary voting shake-up affecting South Yorkshire.

Constituency boundaries across the UK are being shifted in an attempt to reduce the number of MPs from 650 to 600 and divide voters more evenly between the new seats being created.

Initial proposals were unveiled last year but the Boundary Commission for England has now revealed new plans following feedback from politicians and members of the public.

The latest proposals, set out today, would see Mosborough and Beighton wards kept within the five new Sheffield constituencies, having been controversially excluded last time around.

They would remain within a largely unaltered Sheffield South East constituency, after some 2,400 people backed a petition by the area's current MP Clive Betts opposing proposals for them to form part of a new Rotherham constituency.

The other Sheffield constituencies would be Sheffield Central, Sheffield Hallam, Sheffield North & Ecclesfield, and Sheffield South East.

Penistone & Stocksbridge, which currently encompasses a mixture of Sheffield and Barnsley wards, would become Barnsley West and Stocksbridge, made up entirely of Barnsley wards, with the exception of Stocksbridge & Upper Don, in Sheffield.

Boundary Commission chiefs agreed to split three wards within Sheffield between different constituencies.

Crookes would be shared between Sheffield Central and Sheffield Hallam, Burngreave would straddle the borders of Sheffield North & Ecclesfield and Sheffield South East, and Central ward would be split between Sheffield Central and Sheffield South.

People have been invited to have their say on the latest plans during an eight-week public consultation, which began today and closes on December 11.

The Boundary Commission will take into account the responses before drawing up its final proposals to present to the Government.

* For more details, and to give your views, visit www.bce2018.org.uk.

THE NEW SHEFFIELD CONSTITUENCIES PROPOSED

Sheffield Central: Broomhill, part of Central, part of Crookes, Hillsborough, Manor Castle, Walkley

Sheffield Hallam: Beauchief and Greenhill, part of Crookes, Dore and Totley, Ecclesall, Fulwood, Stannington

Sheffield North & Ecclesfield: part of Burngreave, East Ecclesfield, Firth Park, Shiregreen and Brightside, Southey, West Ecclesfield

Sheffield South: Arbourthorne, part of Central, Gleadless Valley, Graves Park, Nether Edge, Richmond

Sheffield South East: Beighton, Birley, part of Burngreave, Darnall, Mosborough, Woodhouse

* The Sheffield ward of Stocksbridge and Upper Don would become part of the Barnsley West and Stocksbridge constituency

WHAT WOULD THE OTHER SOUTH YORKSHIRE CONSTITUENCIES BE?

Wentworth and Dearne - Barnsley and Rotherham

Rotherham - Rotherham

Rother Valley - Rotherham

Doncaster North - Doncaster and Barnsley

Doncaster Central - Doncaster

Don Valley - Doncaster

Barnsley West & Stocksbridge - Barnsley and Sheffield

Barnsley East & Hemsworth - Barnsley