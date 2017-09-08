New life on the water for Sheffield’s homeless Tony

City charity Emmaus Sheffield supports formerly homeless people as they prepare to make a new life back in the wider community.

But it’s not very often they they provide the support for a new life on the water!

Emmaus Sheffield is a working community with quality, self-contained accommodation, training facilities and a workspace for its companions, previously homeless men and women aged 18 years and over.

But companion Tony Bramley had a slightly more unusual vision of where he wanted to be in the future.

And his dreams of a life on Britain’s waterways is now coming true thanks to the support he received from the Emmaus Sheffield team.

For more than two years now, Tony has been restoring and building his own boat in the workshops at the Emmaus Sheffield headquarters in Cadman Street, close to the city’s Victoria Quays canal basin.

Now the work is nearing completion, the boat has been declared officially safe for launching and Tony is ready to swap his room at Emmaus for a berth just a few yards away on the Sheffield canal.

“I couldn’t have done any of this without the incredible support I have received from Emmaus,” said Tony as his custom made vessel took to the canal.

“When I came to Emmaus I had nothing at all but now I have my own home and a future that I can look forward to once again.”

Emmaus Deputy manager Charley Fedorenko added: “It’s been a long and unusual journey for Tony but he persevered with his vision and after many months of hard work he has made his dream a reality.

“This is probably our most unusual success story but one that proves again just how successful Emmaus Sheffield is in helping its companions to turn their lives around.”

To find out more about the work of Emmaus Sheffield and how to get involved visit www.emmaus-sheffield.org.uk