New effort to revive monthly night market in Sheffield which was cancelled over noise complaints

Hundreds of people have had their say on the future of a monthly festival in Sheffield, which was put on hold after complaints about noise.

Street City was held on Ecclesall Road from October 2016 to May this year.

The night market, which featured food, drink, live music and other entertainment, took place near the Co-op on one Friday and Saturday each month.

But the June event was cancelled at the last minute after complaints about noise led to a dispute over licensing, with the founder branding Sheffield Council 'party poopers'.

Organisers have since launched a petition calling on the council to save the festival, which has nearly 1,800 signatures, but they remain tight-lipped about their latest plans.

Now a local councillor has stepped in to try to revive the event while addressing the concerns some people have about its impact on the neighbourhood.

Shaffaq Mohammed, Liberal Democrat councillor for Ecclesall, has asked people for their views on the event.

He has received more than 300 responses, most of which he said supported the market's return although others expressed reservations.

"The response has been overwhelmingly positive in the sense that people like Street City and want it back," he said.

"They like the vibrancy, they like the fact young families can come, and they think it's a really good addition to the local cultural offer.

"But among the positive responses, there are people who have raised issues including noise and traffic, which they feel need to be addressed."

Coun Mohammed said it was clear there were concerns in particular from parishioners at St William of York Church, on Ecclesall Road, who were unhappy about evening masses being disturbed.

He said he was keen to bring together Street City organisers and representatives from the church to see if they could reach an agreement so the event could return.

The Star has contacted Street City founder Dan Hatfield, who is the star of TV show Posh Pawnbrokers, but he has not responded.

The Star has also contacted St William of York Church, which declined to comment.

Street City's organisers had applied for a premises licence to make the night market a regular fixture but no decision was made, and it is not among the pending licensing applications listed on the council's website.