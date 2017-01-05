New call centre creates 200 jobs in Sheffield

A call centre firm has rung in the new year by expanding to a new site in Sheffield, creating around 200 jobs.

bvocal, which handles calls for Utilita Energy, this week opened a new office at Wards Exchange, in Ecclesall Road.

The new premises will provide various services for the energy firm, which has more than doubled in size over the last 18 months, including sales, customer services and compliance.

Steve Parker, Utilita’s director of sales and marketing, said: “We are now delighted to be working with bvocal to open this significant new centre in Sheffield.

“We have grown rapidly as a business and the offices in Wards Exchange will help continue and support that growth.

“Utilita and bvocal specifically chose Sheffield because we are confident of the high quality of staff that can be recruited.”

bvocal, which is a Chesterfield-based call centre specialist, said the expansion showed the scale of its ambition and that of Utilita.

The firm’s managing director, Paul Stubbs, said: “We have delivered time and time again and are really confident we will continue to do so in 2017 with the help of our new Sheffield workforce.”

Utilita Energy launched in 2003 and now has more than 450,000 customers, up from 200,000 in July 2015.

