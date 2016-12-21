New board game made in Sheffield is ultimate test of brain power

Trivial Pursuit and Mastermind have a new rival when it comes to the ultimate test of brain power - a board game developed in Sheffield

Academics at Sheffield Hallam University designed Take The Neuro Highway, in which players journey through the brain to understand its inner workings.

It was devised as a fun way for healthcare students to learn about brain functions and neurological conditions.

Contestants compete to traverse their way through a brain, while answering questions along the way, in serious test of your grey matter.

They may encounter 'mishap' cards, delaying their progress, which are based on how altered arousal, attention and fatigue can affect your neurological performance.

There are three levels of difficulty, making it suitable for players from A Level candidates to masters students and beyond.

Colette Beecher, senior lecturer in occupational therapy, worked with the university's faculty of health and wellbeing and its print services to develop the game.

"Neuroanatomy is quite challenging as a subject, and it is known that students do not always retain information from lecture format," she said.

"Gameplay ignites interest and increases the motivation to learn more from others."

The game is available to buy from the university's Print Shop.