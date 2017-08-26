Nearly 32,000 speeding fines issued across South Yorskhire in last year

Speeding motorists in South Yorkshire racked up nearly 32,000 fines last year, it has emerged.

The 31,927 fines issued equates to more than one per 50 people living in the region, even before taking into account those who are too young to drive.

The most fines were issued to drivers in Sheffield, where 14,663 were doled out between the beginning of July 2016 and the end of June this year, recently published figures published by South Yorkshire Police show.

That was followed by Doncaster, where 6,761 fines were issued during the same period, Barnsley (5,395) and Rotherham (5,105).

Police revealed that more than 52,000 speeding offences were recorded in the region during that time, but not all of those resulted in a fine.

These figures do not include offences recorded on average speed cameras or Smart Motorways as police say these do not fall under a specific district.

Police also revealed 1,353 motorists were caught driving without insurance in the region during those 12 months, and 698 were caught using a mobile phone while driving.