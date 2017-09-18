Nearly 1,300 written warnings over food hygiene in Sheffield

Nearly 1,300 written warnings over hygiene were issued to restaurants, pubs, grocery stores and other food establishments across Sheffield last year, new figures show.

However, 94 per cent of more than 4,000 outlets within the city which were rated were found to be generally satisfactory or better, an annual report published today by the Food Standards Agency (FSA) reveals.

In Sheffield, 10 establishments closed voluntarily due to concerns over food hygiene during 2016/17, there were 17 hygiene improvement notices served and one prosecution.

When it came to food standards in the city, there were 24 written warnings, one caution and one prosecution.

A total of 4,152 outlets were rated last year in Sheffield, with an additional 536 either yet to be inspected or falling outside the food hygiene ratings programme.

Of those inspected, 94 per cent scored three or better in the FSA's five-star rating system, meaning hygiene was considered 'generally satisfactory' or better.

When those not inspected were taken into account, the proportion 'broadly complying' with hygiene regulations fell to 86.9 per cent, which is slightly below the UK-wide average of 89 per cent.

Nationally, 168,388 written warnings were issued over food hygiene last year, and formal enforcement action, including improvement notices, closures and prosecutions, was taken on 6,543 occasions.

The FSA said the statistics showed the proportion of establishments complying with hygiene regulations nationally had risen for a third year running.

But the regulator raised concerns that fewer interventions, which include inspections, advice and education and surveillance, were being carried out by local authorities than previously.

Nina Purcell, the FSA's director of regulatory delivery, said: "It's encouraging that local authorities are continuing to target their activities at food businesses where food safety risks are the highest or where food fraud is more likely.

"But the decrease in planned interventions for food standards is concerning and while hygiene interventions are increasing there remains a 15 per cent shortfall.

"We’re going to use this enforcement data, along with other intelligence, to identify and target underperforming local authorities so that we can work with them to secure improvements or tackle any particular problems they may have."