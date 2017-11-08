Nature's own 'Death Star' beams, and how a Sheffield scientist is helping unlock their mystery

They are known as nature's answer to Death Star beams, and a Sheffield scientist is helping to unlock the mystery behind their awesome force.

The ultra-powerful jets of energy known to shoot from the vicinity of black holes have been compared to the destructive force unleashed by the famous space station from the Star Wars films.

But how they form remains one of the biggest intergalactic head-scratchers.

Now scientists - including Professor Vik Dhillon, from the University of Sheffield - have united to help shed new light on the cosmic phenomena known as 'relativistic jets'.

By measuring the speed at which the jets take shape and begin to shine brightly, they hope to get closer to revealing how they are formed.

One theory suggests they occur when extreme gravity surrounding black holes twists and stretches magnetic fields, squeezing plasma until it erupts and shoots across space.

Observations of V404 Cygni - a star and black hole located some 7,800 light years away in the constellation of Cygnus - showed a 0.1-second delay between the jets forming and light flashes becoming visible.

This blink-of-an-eye delay - recorded using NASA's NuSTAR telescope in space and the ULTRACAM high-speed camera mounted on a telescope in the Canary Islands - is believed to equate to a distance of up to 19,000 miles.

Professor Dhillon, who co-created ULTRACAM, said: "This discovery was made possible thanks to our camera gathering 28 frames per second. It demonstrates the untapped potential of studying astrophysical phenomena at high speeds."

The research, results from which were published recently in Nature Astronomy, was led by the University of Southampton and involved other universities from across the world.