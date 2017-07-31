Music festival to help boxing gym driving down crime in Sheffield

A music festival is being staged in aid of a boxing gym in one of Sheffield's poorest neighbourhoods.

Around 20 bands are lined up to play at five gigs over three days this weekend at the Mulberry Tavern on Arundel Gate in the city centre.

Capital Eye are among the bands lined up to play at the festival

The money raised will go to the De Hood boxing gym in Manor, which was set up to help reduce crime in the area.

All the performers are playing for free, Bigtee Presents has donated the printing costs and the Mulberry Tavern has provided the venue and a sound engineer free of charge.

The festival will take place from Friday, August 4 to Sunday, August 6.

There will be matinee shows each day, from 1pm-6pm, featuring mostly young bands including Nicolle and the Joonoos, Bedroom High Club and Saints Among Us.

On the Friday and Saturday, there will be adult-only shows from 7pm-11.30pm, with Malarkey Affair, Capital Eye and Serpent Kings among the acts performing.

Tickets start from £6, with a three-day pass priced at £16.50, and are available via the Mulberry Tavern Facebook page.

De Hood was founded by Reagan Denton, a former professional boxer who wanted to give something back to the community after being failed for drug offences.

He claims the gym, which has around 380 members, contributed to a 37 per cent fall in crime and a 50 per cent reduction in arson offences in the area.

The Mulberry Tavern recently closed briefly following a licensing dispute but has since reopened for gigs and hopes to be fully up and running again by the middle of August.

It is planning its own community festival at the end of October to fund a trip to the seaside for local children.