Much-loved street mural attacked by vandals in Sheffield

A much-loved street mural has been attacked by vandals in Sheffield for a second time in a matter of months.

Paint has been flung at the Visions of the Future artwork in Abbeydale Road, on the wall of Pizza Hut facing Abbeydale Picture House.

The attack has left ugly pink and white blotches and drip marks on the mural, which depicts a woman holding a badger.

The artwork was previously targeted last autumn, along with a number of other popular pieces of street art across the city, including the David Attenborough mural on Charles Street, in the city centre.

The Abbeydale Road mural was created by local street artist Rocket01 for the 2016 Festival of the Mind.