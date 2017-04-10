MP raises over £1,800 for Sheffield women’s charities

Sheffield Central MP Paul Blomfield has raised £1,849.00 for women’s charities Sheffield Rape Crisis and Ashiana Sheffield.

The funds were raised at his International Women’s Day (IWD) film screening and through an online campaign.

Paul Blomfield, along with Sheffield Students’ Union Women’s Committee, welcomed people from across Sheffield to a film screening of Belle for International Women’s Day on 8th March. The event took place at the Union and was sponsored by Unite the Union.

Paul Blomfield launched the annual IWD event when he became an MP in 2010 and over the last 6 years it has raised thousands of pounds for dozens of women’s charities.

Paul Blomfield MP said: “Hundreds of Sheffielders came to the event on 8th March or donated online to celebrate International Women’s Day and do something positive for women in our communities. We still have a lot to do to make gender equality a reality and to tackle violence against women. The generosity people have shown will help enormously with that work.”

Katy Foster from Ashiana Sheffield said: “Thanks to Sheffield University Women’s Committee and Paul Blomfield MP’s team for organising such a fun and successful event. The funds raised will be a welcome contribution to our support for women fleeing violence and abuse who have no recourse to public funds.”

Meera Kulkani from Sheffield Rape Crisis said: “Thank you to Paul Blomfield and the Women’s Committee for their fundraising and to everyone who supported this event through their generous donations. It makes such a difference to our work, not just in financial terms but also for our clients and Team to know that the Centre and its services are so well supported by our local community. We strive to make a difference in helping women, men and children in recovering from their experiences of abuse and sexual violence.”