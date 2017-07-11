Mosque raises £1,400 for Sheffield hospice which cared for late chairman

A mosque in Sheffield has raised nearly £1,400 for charity in memory of its late chairman.

Members of Bodmin Street Mosque in Attercliffe clubbed together to support St Luke's Hospice.

They raised £1,360 at a special celebration on June 26 marking the Muslim festival of Eid Ul Fitr.

The event was organised by the family of Haji Mohammed Sadique, former chairman at the mosque, who received care at the hospice in the months before he died of cancer two years ago.

A similar event last year raised just under £1,000 and the mosque has pledged to continue to support the hospice.

Megan Senior, community fundraising manager at St Luke's Hospice Sheffield, said: "We are delighted that the Bodmin Street Mosque supported us in such a positive way. We now look forward to building on this extremely important relationship in the future."