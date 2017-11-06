More than 200 firework-related calls for police in South Yorkshire

Police in South Yorkshire handled more than 200 firework-related calls over the weekend, but said there had been no 'major' incidents.

They thanked members of the community for their cooperation during the Bonfire Night weekend, which is typically one of their busiest times of the year.

But they condemned yobs who pelted firefighters with stones as they attempted to put out a blaze in Sheffield last night.

South Yorkshire Police today said that since Friday, 2013 firework-related incidents had been reported to the force.

Chief Superintendent Scott Green said: "The number of calls was fairly typical for a busy weekend full of lots of different events and bonfire celebrations, and thankfully the weekend passed without any major incidents or significant crime.

"This is thanks in no small part to the commitment of our officers, our partnership working with local agencies, community groups, businesses and residents. You have all helped play a role in ensuring that this weekend passed safely."

The Star reported earlier today how firefighters came under attack as they were called to put out a series of fires, which had been deliberately started, in Grimesthorpe on Sunday evening.

Mr Green said: “We are working closely with our colleagues at South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue to investigate this matter and identify those responsible for this dangerous behaviour.

“Luckily, nobody was hurt but it could have been a much more serious incident. It does appear that the fire engine was deliberately targeted, which is completely unacceptable.

"Emergency service workers put their lives on the line daily to protect the public of South Yorkshire and this sort of aggression and violence will not be tolerated. I’d urge anyone with information about those responsible to come forward."

Anyone with information about the attack in Grimesthorpe is asked to all 101, quoting police incident number 1221 of November 5.