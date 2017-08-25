Missing woman from South Yorkshire may need urgent medical attention

A missing woman last seen leaving a hospital in South Yorkshire may need urgent medical attention, say police.

Michelle Carlin, aged 37, from Rotherham, has been missing since yesterday afternoon, when she was seen leaving Rotherham District General Hospital on Moorgate Road at around 2.50pm.

South Yorkshire Police said: "Officers are extremely keen to trace Michelle as she may need urgent medical attention.

"It is believed she is wearing green pyjama bottoms and a purple/burgundy coloured hoodie. She has a slim build and shoulder-length light brown hair.

"Have you seen Michelle? If you know where she is, or have seen or spoken to her, please call 101 quoting incident number 635 of August 24 August."