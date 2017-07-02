MISSING: Police in South Yorkshire seek teenage girl believed to be in Sheffield

Police have appealed for help to find a missing 16-year-old girl from South Yorkshire, who is believed to be in Sheffield.

Dajana Zigova was last seen at her home in Ashton, Rotherham, yesterday (Saturday, July 1) at around 12.30pm.

South Yorkshire Police, who believe she may be in Sheffield, possibly in the Fir Vale area, say they are growing 'increasingly concerned' for her safety.

Dajana, who is Slovakian, is around 5ft5in, with a larger than average build and shoulder-length black hair tied up in a bun.

She was last seen wearing a pink top, black leggings, black pumps and carrying a green Asda carrier bag.

Anyone with information as to her whereabouts is asked to call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 556 of July 1, 2017.