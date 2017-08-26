MISSING: Have you seen Sheffield man with 'RIP Dad' tattoo?

Police have appealed for help to find a missing Sheffield man with a distinctive tattoo on his forearm.

Piers Lawrenson has not been seen for since Wednesday morning, when he left the Motehall Road area of Manor Park, Sheffield.

The muscular 35-year-old, who is about 6ft tall, was reported missing the following day and has not been seen or heard from since.

South Yorkshire Police said: "Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare and are keen to speak to anyone who has seen or spoken to Piers since Wednesday.

"Piers is bald and has a large tattoo on his forearm with the words ‘RIP DAD'. He is thought to be wearing a dark-coloured, lightweight bomber jacket, a t-shirt and dark jeans.

"Have you seen Piers? If you know where he is please call 101 quoting incident number 374 of August 24."

Police yesterday appealed for help to find Michelle Carlin, who had disappeared in Rotherham on Thursday.

They said she had been found this morning and thanked all those who shared the appeal.