Missing: Concern grows for teenager from South Yorkshire last seen in dressing gown

Have your say

Police say they are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of a South Yorkshire teenager who went missing in her dressing gown.

Lauren Hawcroft, aged 15, was last seen leaving her home in Worsbrough, Barnsley, today at around 2pm.

She is white, with a thin build and dark brown hair worn in a ponytail.

She was wearing a white vest top, light coloured jogging bottoms, light brown Ugg-style boots and a dark grey dressing gown when she was last seen

Anyone who has seen Lauren or has any information as to her whereabouts is asked to call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting the incident number 540 of August 8.