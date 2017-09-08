Men accused of dragging victim from car during knifepoint robbery in Sheffield

Have your say

Two people have been charged after a man was reportedly dragged from his car in Sheffield and forced to withdraw money at knifepoint.

Reuban Hilson and Fabien McLaren, both aged 25, have been accused of carrying out the alleged robbery on Bolsover Street, in Netherthorpe, on Wednesday, just before 11.40am.

Hilson, of Derby Street, Heeley, is charged with robbery, kidnap, possession of an offensive weapon, theft and possession of Class A and B drugs in connection with the incident.

McLaren, of West View Lane, Totley, is charged with robbery, kidnap and possession of class B drugs.

Both men have been remanded into custody to appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court later today.

South Yorkshire Police said four other men have also been charged this week in connection with a number of burglaries across the city.

* Scott Plummer is accused of breaking into a house on Beech Hill Road, Broomhill, on Sunday.

A car was taken from the property, which was subsequently involved in a collision on Barnsley Road, Sheffield.

Plummer, aged 38, of Edge Well Crescent, Fox Hill, is charged with burglary, dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and driving with no insurance.

He has been remanded in to custody to appear before Sheffield Crown Court on September 27.

* Patrick Bailey was charged with two counts of burglary after break-ins at Europcar, on Corporation Street, and Ebenezer Chapel, in Shalesmoor, Sheffield.

The 34-year-old, of no-fixed address, was also charged in connection with an attempted break-in at Kelham Wine Bar, on Ball Street.

He admitted all offences after being arrested on Monday and was sentenced to three months imprisonment.

* Warren Heath has been charged with one count of burglary in connection to a break-in at Grenoside Doctors Surgery on Wednesday.

The 36-year-old, of Chaucer Road, Sheffield, has been bailed to appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on September 20.

* Marcin Jachymczak is accused of breaking into a house in Brightholmlee Court, Wharncliffe in the early hours of yesterday, and taking a Mercedes Sprinter van.

The 23-year-old, of no-fixed-address, has been remanded into custody to appear before Sheffield Magistrates Court later today, charged with burglary and theft.