Memorial match to honour shining light of amateur football who died after collapsing at Sheffield Wednesday game

A memorial match and family fun day will honour a shining light of amateur football who died after collapsing while watching his beloved Sheffield Wednesday.

Nigel Goodinson was a much-loved manager at Handsworth Parramore FC for many years and also devoted many hours to help run Handsworth Junior Sporting Club.

Nigel's photo flashes up on the big screen during the minute's round of applause in his memory at Hillsborough

The 58-year-old died in April after collapsing as the Owls played Derby County at Hillsborough, where the following month 33,000 fans joined in a stirring round of applause in his memory during the 58th minute against Fulham.

Handsworth Parramore, which described Nigel as an 'inspirational and wonderful man', is staging a memorial cup in his honour at the club's home on Olivers Mount tomorrow (Sunday, August 27) afternoon.

Nigel's son Ryan will manage and play in an all-star eleven, made up of those who played under Nigel, as they take on a Handsworth XI comprising present players from across the age groups.

Ryan will lead the teams out on to the pitch with his daughter Neve by his side, and 58 balloons will be released in Nigel's memory before the match gets underway at 2pm.

There will also be a barbecue and children's entertainment, including a bouncy castle and slide, from 12.30pm, followed by a disco that evening.

Ryan said ahead of the match he was hugely touched by the support from everyone at the club.

"Since the memorial cup was first announced I've been overwhelmed by the number of people getting in touch and saying they wanted to play," he added.

"It's really comforting to know there are so many people out there who thought so highly of him, and I really appreciate the effort that's gone into organising the event."

Ryan added that the club plans to make the Nigel Goodinson Memorial Cup an annual event.