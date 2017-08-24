'Medical emergency' on board tram in Sheffield leads to cancellation

A 'medical emergency' was declared on board a tram in Sheffield this afternoon, causing the service to be cancelled.

Stagecoach tweeted this afternoon to say a passenger required assistance on board the vehicle in what it described as a 'medical emergency'.

It advised passengers the 2.35pm Middlewood departure to Cathedral was cancelled but a replacement tram would pick up the yellow line service from Cathedral.

A spokeswoman for Stagecoach said: "This involved a passenger who had injured their leg and required medical assistance. It was not a serious incident."