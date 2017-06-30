Masked riders turning Sheffield's parks into something out of 'Mad Max', says MP

Masked riders are turning Sheffield's parks and estates into something out of 'Mad Max', an MP has claimed.

Sheffield Heeley MP Louise Haigh made the comments as she called for a parliamentary debate on the antisocial bikers she says are blighting the lives of her constituents.

"May we have a debate on antisocial behaviour associated with off-road bikes, quads and mopeds?" she asked in the Commons yesterday (Thursday, June 29).

"Some of the parks and estates in Sheffield are like scenes out of Mad Max, with masked riders riding around and blighting the lives of local residents.

"May we therefore have a debate, in Home Office time, on whether the police have the powers and resources to tackle this issue?"

Andrea Leadsom, leader of the House of Commons, said she was 'sympathetic' to Ms Haigh's concerns about the 'local nuisance' as it was also a problem in her constituency.